GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 14,169 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1,789.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,158. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

