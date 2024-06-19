GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 17,258 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,038,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 3,685,450 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

