GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,711,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

