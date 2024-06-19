GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after acquiring an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of C traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,768,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,370. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

