GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.25. 4,225,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,944. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.80. The company has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

