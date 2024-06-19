GAMMA Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,233. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 175.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

