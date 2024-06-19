Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after purchasing an additional 458,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $83,588,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IT traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $446.30. The stock had a trading volume of 449,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.58 and a 200 day moving average of $452.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.