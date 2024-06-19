GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.20 Per Share

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GB Group Stock Performance

GBG opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of £887.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.14, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 286.52. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 357 ($4.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.02) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

