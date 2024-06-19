GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.33

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.33 and traded as low as C$31.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$31.60, with a volume of 13,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

