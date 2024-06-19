Geoffrey Robert Bake Buys 400,000 Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA) Stock

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Robert Bake acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,495.55).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of LON BSFA opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.31. BSF Enterprise Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 14.84 ($0.19). The stock has a market cap of £6.20 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.78.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

