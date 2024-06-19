Gernot Wober Sells 75,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$76,245.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Gernot Wober purchased 112,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$119,356.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

