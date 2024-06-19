Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,308,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,864,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 155,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $685,821.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,251.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $421,106.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,308,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,864,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 911,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,413. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. 654,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

