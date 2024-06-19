Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 159,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 218,313 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

