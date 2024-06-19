Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 8,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Norway ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.53% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

