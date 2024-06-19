GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $35.55 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 22.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,472. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

