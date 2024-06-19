GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.3% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,746,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

