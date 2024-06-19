GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. 7,175,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

