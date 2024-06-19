Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,677. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

