Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,325.00. In related news, Director Al Mawani acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.26 per share, with a total value of C$67,256.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$70.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,325.00. Insiders have bought 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $174,884 in the last 90 days.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.