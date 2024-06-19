Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
