Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 689,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $772.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.14.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.
In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at $513,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at $513,733.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Georgetown University bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406,500 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth about $9,368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 104,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
