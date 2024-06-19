Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock remained flat at $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 689,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $772.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at $513,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at $513,733.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Georgetown University bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 406,500 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth about $9,368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 104,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

