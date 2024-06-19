Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

