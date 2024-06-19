Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Gravity Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 15,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

