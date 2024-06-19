Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Gravity Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 15,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843. The company has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gravity
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.