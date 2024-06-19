Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price target on shares of Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
