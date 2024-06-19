Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.22 price target on shares of Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRDM

Grid Metals Stock Down 11.4 %

About Grid Metals

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

(Get Free Report)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.