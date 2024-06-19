GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). GRIT Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.
GRIT Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £227,500.00, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.15.
GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GRIT Investment Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for GRIT Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIT Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.