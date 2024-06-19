Grok (GROK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.71 Million

Grok (GROK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Grok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a total market cap of $56.44 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grok has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grok alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00848167 USD and is down -17.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $14,377,216.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.