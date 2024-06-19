Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.2 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 703,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,429. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,706,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 246,452 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244,580 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,407,000 after buying an additional 232,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 211,870 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

