Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.2 %
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 703,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,429. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
