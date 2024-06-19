Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Guess? Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE GES traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. 1,425,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,700. Guess? has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

