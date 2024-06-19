Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,604. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.