Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HVT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 321,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.