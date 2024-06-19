HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

ATNM stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

