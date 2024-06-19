Head-To-Head Analysis: IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) and Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crane and IMI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 6 0 2.75 IMI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $143.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than IMI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.1% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of IMI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crane and IMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% IMI N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. IMI pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Crane pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IMI pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IMI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crane and IMI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.14 billion 3.83 $401.10 million $3.73 38.43 IMI N/A N/A N/A $2.59 9.34

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than IMI. IMI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crane beats IMI on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts for commercial aerospace, as well as the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for commercial aircraft and fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission-critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, such as lined pipe, fittings and hoses, air-operated diaphragm and peristaltic pumps, instrumentation and sampling systems, valve positioning and control systems, and valve diagnostic and calibration systems; commercial valves; and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, as well as in commercial and industrial building applications. This segment sells directly to RV, trailer, and truck manufacturers, as well as through distributors and retailers. The company provides its products and solutions to end markets, including commercial and military aerospace, defense, and space; chemical and pharmaceutical production; water and wastewater; non-residential and municipal construction; energy; and other general industrial and consumer-related applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About IMI

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes. It also provides pneumatic and electric actuation systems, such as actuators, valves, air preparation, and accessories for creating smart, safe, and sustainable factories, production lines, and operations; commercial vehicles; and develops solutions for zero-emissions vehicles, including fuel cell and battery thermal management. In addition, the company offers heating and cooling systems for building users; analytical and diagnostics tests for applications in anesthesia, ventilation, and mass spectrometry, as well as supplies to ventilator, analytical, and diagnostic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and fluid control solutions for applications in eggs and car tires. It serves process automation, industrial automation, climate control, life science and fluid control, and transportation sectors. The company was formerly known as Imperial Metal Industries Limited and changed its name to IMI plc in December 1978. IMI plc was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

