Head-To-Head Comparison: Realty Income (NYSE:O) versus Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Klépierre and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 1 2 0 0 1.67 Realty Income 0 8 6 0 2.43

Realty Income has a consensus target price of $61.35, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Klépierre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Klépierre and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Realty Income 17.74% 3.26% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.62 billion N/A $208.54 million N/A N/A Realty Income $4.08 billion 11.34 $872.31 million $1.08 49.17

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Klépierre on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre SA holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre SA is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, Euronext CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

