HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.78. The company had a trading volume of 394,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $229.30.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its position in HEICO by 154.3% during the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 161,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

