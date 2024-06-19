HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading Up 0.2%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €84.40 ($90.75) and last traded at €84.00 ($90.32). Approximately 12,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.80 ($90.11).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €82.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

