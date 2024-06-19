Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:HESM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.49. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 45.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 53.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 24.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 177,788 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

