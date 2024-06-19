High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 116,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,829. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.
About High Income Securities Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.