High Income Securities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 116,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,829. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

