Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,565. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

