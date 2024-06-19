Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 8,781,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

