Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.07. 582,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,964. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

