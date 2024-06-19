Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

FENY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 398,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

