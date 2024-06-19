Hoese & Co LLP Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after acquiring an additional 334,603 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 187,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,460,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period.

IQLT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 1,186,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

