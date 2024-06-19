Hoese & Co LLP Sells 1,530 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,804,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,991,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

