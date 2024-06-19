Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.87. 2,443,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,011. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.55 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

