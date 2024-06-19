HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in HubSpot by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,918,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.6 %

HUBS traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.00. 587,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.84. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

