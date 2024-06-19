HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 804,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in HubSpot by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 34,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,918,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.00.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
