Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,589. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,418 shares of company stock worth $113,062,674 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

