Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 2.4%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 88,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 181,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrofarm Holdings Group
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.