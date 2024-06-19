Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 2.4%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 88,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 181,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

