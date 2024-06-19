ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $119.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $187.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.15 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares in the company, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 79.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

