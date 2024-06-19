IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $742.79

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.79 ($9.44) and traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.29). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.27), with a volume of 566,927 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.91) to GBX 782 ($9.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 940.50 ($11.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.73, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 773.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 743.65.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

