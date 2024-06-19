Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.49. 823,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,848. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.26.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.