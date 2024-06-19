IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Head to Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $627.12 million 2.09 -$1.45 billion ($0.44) -3.84 IM Cannabis $36.15 million 0.17 -$7.04 million ($0.80) -0.58

Volatility & Risk

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IM Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tilray has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tilray and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 3 1 0 2.25 IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $2.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -43.98% -2.68% -2.09% IM Cannabis -28.03% -75.51% -24.18%

Summary

Tilray beats IM Cannabis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands. The company serves medical patients. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

